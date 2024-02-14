College sweethearts who drifted apart reunited later for their happily ever after

AVENTURA - Frank and Carol Ures were just a couple of teenage lovebirds who were "crazy in love" but were too young to love

On the campus of the University of Florida, in 1960, the two met at a college party and the rest is history.

Pictures in color from that time mark the fashions and hairstyles. Their joy is marked by the smiles on their faces.

"We felt that this was a connection, we were so close that we wanted to get married matter of fact, but we talked to our parents, and they talked us out of it," said Frank Ures.

Their burning flame dimmed and the two left behind a love they felt was once in a lifetime. The infatuation became just a memory, Frank went back to California to serve in the US Army and Carol came back to Miami to teach. The two lost touch for 43 years.

"One day I was thinking about Carol when I was in California and wondered where she was. I said I'm wondering if she's alive," said Frank.

So, he Googled her and called her up. He left her a message. Carol remembers the call.

"He identified himself and he spelled his last name, and I started laughing and I said after all these years you don't think I'd remember how to spell his last name. It was cute," she said.

A day later she called him back.

"I said you got the right one," Carol laughed jokingly as she recounted the moments they reconnected.

Not too long after that call, the two started traveling from coast to coast, and in 2009 they got married.

"It's like going back to our youth, that's fun," said Carol.

The transition was a piece of cake.

"It was easy, very familiar, easy, surreal, we just picked up from where we left off really," said Frank.

The Ures' love cruises and hanging with their friends. They live happily retired at the Vii in Aventura.