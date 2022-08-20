Coconut Creek police investigate drowning of 3-year-old boy
MIAMI - Coconut Creek police are investigating the drowning of a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a lake on Friday evening.
Police said it happened in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle at around 6:23 pm.
Authorities said first responders took over CPR from a neighbor who got the boy out of the water.
It is not clear how the boy ended up in the lake.
The investigation continues.
