Coconut Creek police investigate drowning of 3-year-old boy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Coconut Creek police are investigating the drowning of a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a lake on Friday evening. 

Police said it happened in the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle at around 6:23 pm. 

Authorities said first responders took over CPR from a neighbor who got the boy out of the water.

It is not clear how the boy ended up in the lake.

The investigation continues. 

August 19, 2022

