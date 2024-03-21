Coca-Cola: Making changes to 20 oz bottles as a way to be environmentally friendly

MIAMI -- Coca-Cola is making changes to the bottles of its namesake soda as part of a years-long initiative to be more environmentally friendly.

All versions of Coca-Cola sold in twenty-ounce bottles will be made from 100 percent recycled plastic.

Coca-Cola estimates the changes will keep two billion plastic bottles from polluting the earth.

The new bottles will bear a label signifying the change but the bottle itself won't look or feel any different.

The label and caps will not be made from 100 percent recycled plastic.

Environmental Organization Break Free From Plastic criticized the company saying the changes won't dent the plastic pollution crisis.

The Watchdog Group named Coca-Cola the world's top plastic polluter for the sixth consecutive year 2023.