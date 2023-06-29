Coast to coast air travel trouble frustrating flyers

MIAMI - Thousands of travelers remain stranded after severe weather forced delays and cancellations at airports across the country.

On Wednesday, flight tracking company FlightAware says more than 1,900 flights were canceled in the U.S. More than 28,000 flights were delayed.

Airlines are blaming the mess on FAA staffing shortages. In response, an FAA spokesperson said the agency is willing to collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join them to solve the problem.

"It's easy to think it's all weather, but it's not. There are about four things contributing to this perfect storm. There's air traffic control staffing. It's not only about 77 to 80% of where it should be. That means they've got a slow things down. They don't have replacements. It's increased demand that we've seen coming for the last year. And then it's unrealistic airline scheduling to begin with whether or not with standing. You can't do connecting flights that are considered legal with a 33 minute connection, even in the best of weather," said CBS News travel analyst Peterberg.

When you add in weather, Greenberg said all bets are off.

He said another problem is there are too many planes on the ground and not too many in the air.

"As a result, you have gridlock on taxiways of every major airport," said Greenberg.

Many travelers said since their delays and cancelations were weather-related, the airlines aren't helping them pay for a place to stay.

"If it truly is weather, the airlines don't owe you anything. It's called an act of God. But if it's bad, scheduling bad management on the ground, crew problems, anything, anything that's under the airlines control they do use, they do owe you something and there's pending rule making from the US Department of Transportation to make that happen," said Greenberg.

Miami International Airport spokesman Jack Varela had some advice for travelers this holiday weekend. "Pack your patience and allow for plenty of time. If you are taking a domestic flight, come 2 hours in advance and if you are taking an international flight come 2 1/2 hours in advance. If you can take an Uber or a Lyft or any other type of transportation, great. We are expecting an average of 145,000 passengers a day through the holiday and that is up from an average of 110,000 passengers a day."

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is forecasting 568,194 travelers to fly in/out between Friday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 5, a 9.1 percent increase from the 2022 holiday projection.

The airport's busiest travel days during the six-day July 4th holiday period should be Sunday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 5, with 108,412 and 107,148 daily travelers, respectively. Overall, an average of nearly 95,000 daily passengers are expected to move through the airport for this holiday period.