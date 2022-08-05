Coast Guard search & rescue operation off Lower Keys, 8 people pulled from water

MIAMI - The Coast Guard said a search and rescue operation is underway in the water off the Lower Keys after they received multiple reports of people in the water.

The Coast Guard said officers with Fish and Wildlife were assisting. The operation is reportedly near Sugarloaf Key.

Just before 2:45 p.m., they posted on Twitter that eight people were pulled from the water and two of those recovered were dead.

"We are still searching for an unconfirmed number of people in the water," they tweeted.

The Coast Guard could not confirm if those rescued are migrants.

During the past two days, Border Patrol Miami Sector agents along with law enforcement partners responded to 12 different migrant landings throughout the Florida Keys and arrested 108 Cuban migrants.