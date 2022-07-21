Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants on Biscayne Bay
MIAMI - The US Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat packed full of migrants on Biscayne Bay on Thursday morning.
Chopper 4 images showed a large sailboat with dozens of people.
It is unclear where the migrants were coming from.
There were several Coast Guard, and Miami police vessels surrounding the large boat.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.