Watch CBS News
Local News

Coast Guard intercepts sailboat packed with migrants on Biscayne Bay

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Sailboat packed with migrants intercepted on Biscayne Bay
Sailboat packed with migrants intercepted on Biscayne Bay 01:28

MIAMI - The US Coast Guard intercepted a sailboat packed full of migrants on Biscayne Bay on Thursday morning. 

Chopper 4 images showed a large sailboat with dozens of people. 

It is unclear where the migrants were coming from. 

There were several Coast Guard, and Miami police vessels surrounding the large boat. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 10:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.