Coast Guard in Miami Beach offloads cocaine worth $11 million from San Juan

MIAMI BEACH - U.S. Coast Guard crew members on Tuesday offloaded about 990 pounds of cocaine worth more than $11 million at Base Miami Beach.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations crew detected a suspicious vessel 70 miles southwest of Guanica, Puerto Rico, according to a post on Facebook.

They notified watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan, who diverted the USCGC Joseph Doyle crew to interdict the vessel.

Three suspected smugglers were also brought ashore and transferred to partner agencies for federal prosecution.