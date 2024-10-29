Watch CBS News
Local News

Coast Guard in Miami Beach offloads cocaine worth $11 million from San Juan

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI BEACH - U.S. Coast Guard crew members on Tuesday offloaded about 990 pounds of cocaine worth more than $11 million at Base Miami Beach.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations crew detected a suspicious vessel 70 miles southwest of Guanica, Puerto Rico, according to a post on Facebook.

They notified watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan, who diverted the USCGC Joseph Doyle crew to interdict the vessel.

Three suspected smugglers were also brought ashore and transferred to partner agencies for federal prosecution.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.