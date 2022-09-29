Closed due to Ian, Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe public schools reopen Friday

MIAMI - After getting a two break thanks to what was Hurricane Ian, it's back to school in South Florida and the Keys.

Miami-Dade Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jose L. Dotres said that based on the latest information and the inspection for safety of all school sites, all school facilities will reopen on Friday. All adult education classes, after-care programs, athletics, and school activities will resume as well.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said all district schools and offices would reopen on Friday.

"We anticipate all school campuses will be open. In the event a campus is not ready to reopen, the principal will alert the school community by 5 p.m. today (Thursday)," she said in a video statement.

Cartwright noted that several activities, including athletic events, have been rescheduled.

Monroe County Public Schools also announced Thursday that the district's campuses would open on Friday for normal operations and they asked that people who parked their cars in school parking lots remove them by 5 p.m.

The Archdiocese of Miami schools reopened on Thursday.

Local universities including Florida International University, University of Miami, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University also resumed instruction on Thursday.