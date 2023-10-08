Cloisters apartment complex near University of Miami in trouble — and residents aren't happy

SOUTH MIAMI — A newly opened housing complex in close proximity to the University of Miami is facing significant problems.

Almost two months into the school year, people living at The Cloisters are experiencing issues such as sewage buildup, unfinished rooms and amenities not being available as promised.

The Cloisters — which is not owned by UM — was supposed to welcome students in August for the first time, but issues like this delayed the opening by more than a month. And, they're still experiencing problems with people currently living there.

Now, parents and students are demanding answers from officials at the complex.

"It's a disgrace for an $11.5 billion company to treat families this way and students, all the while they are students trying to get their education," one resident's parent told CBS News Miami. "They're just completing their midterms, they're stressed."

Landmark — the company that owns The Cloisters — released the following statement to CBS Miami in response to the complaints:

"The health and safety of our residents remains our top priority. While we're disappointed that a few residents have taken legal action, we're committed to continuing to address all our residents' concerns as quickly as we are able by level of priority. In several instances, we've provided alternate accommodations at our expense as we continue work to get those residents into their apartments as soon as possible. We encourage all residents to reach out to us about issues or other concerns."