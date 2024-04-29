Nationals complete 4-game sweep of NL-worst Marlins with 7-2 win

CJ Abrams hit a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep of the NL's worst club in front of a season-low 6,376 fans at loanDepot Park.

The Marlins (6-24), who made the playoffs last season, have lost seven straight, their worst skid since opening the season 0-9.

Jake Irvin (2-2) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, bouncing back from allowing 12 hits and six runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start.

Ildemaro Vargas had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, who swept Miami over four games for the first time since Sept. 18-21, 2014.

Abrams put the Nationals ahead 2-0 in the third. Alex Call hit a one-out double before Abrams connected off Trevor Rogers (0-4) for his seventh homer. The shortstop hit 18 homers last year in his first full season.

Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson exited after the third inning because of a mild left thumb sprain. Anderson and Call collided at second base when Call successfully slid into the bag for his double.

The Nationals made it 3-0 when Rogers walked Jesse Winker with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s two-run homer in the sixth got the Marlins within 3-2 before the Washington broke it open with a four-run seventh against relievers Calvin Faucher and Andrew Nardi. Joey Meneses had an RBI double and Vargas a run-scoring single.

Rogers gave up three runs and four hits over five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (right elbow surgery) threw live batting practice Monday and manager Dave Martinez said he reached 95 mph. ... OF Victor Robles (left hamstring strain) will begin rehab games with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (mild left flexor muscle strain) felt no discomfort after a throwing session Monday. Luzardo was placed on the injured list Friday after experiencing tightness in his left elbow. ... RHP JT Chargois (neck spasms) has been shut down and will undergo additional tests after a rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville Friday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.12) will start the opener of a three-game series at Texas on Tuesday. RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 2.92) will start for the Rangers.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of their three-game home series against Colorado on Tuesday. The Rockies will go with RHP Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.68).

