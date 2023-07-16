City of Miramar unveiled statue of fastest man on Earth Usain Bolt

MIRAMAR -- The world's fastest man was in Miramar for the unveiling of his new bronze statue Saturday morning.

It's the first statue of Jamaica's Usain Bolt in the United States marking a significant milestone after a record-setting career.

The 6'5' athlete who hailed from Trelawny, Jamaica holds the world record in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay, making him the most decorated sprint runners of all time.

The unveiling was held at the Ansin Sports Complex Saturday morning where many people came out to support.

Miramar is home to one of the largest Jamaican populations in the world outside of the island.

"I am so proud to be spearheading the erection of this statue in honor of the greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt, in our city of Miramar. The world has not known a faster athlete and it's our honor to have the first monument for our Art in Public Places initiative installed at the Ansin Sports Complex. This statue will serve as a constant reminder to all aspiring athletes that 'Anything is Possible, No Limits' as quoted by the man Usain, himself," stated Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

The Usain Bolt statue was created by Artist and Sculptor, Basil Barrington Watson.

Watson also installed the "Hope Moving Forward" sculpture, a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. by the City of Atlanta in 2021 and who more recently, sculpted the National Windrush Monument erected in London in 2022.

This new sculpture of Usain Bolt will be his second, the first one commissioned by the country of Jamaica entitled "To the World" in 2017.

The work of art was transported from Atlanta to Miramar, where a public viewing took place.