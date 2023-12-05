City of Miami Senior Rental Assistance Program open to new applicants

MIAMI - The City of Miami Senior Rental Assistance program is now open for new applications through January 2nd.

The program provides up to $500 in rental assistance, based on need, to qualifying seniors, ages 62 and up.

It is meant for applicants who are renters in the City of Miami, are 50% area median income and below, and spend more than 30% of their income towards rental housing costs.

City of Miami officials say if an applicant is approved, the assistance amount is issued directly to the applicant's landlord monthly, for 12 months.

Officials remind those who are current Section 8 clients or reside in Public Housing or in a Sec. 202 project are not eligible for this program.

