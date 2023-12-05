Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Miami Senior Rental Assistance Program open to new applicants

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The City of Miami Senior Rental Assistance program is now open for new applications through January 2nd. 

The program provides up to $500 in rental assistance, based on need, to qualifying seniors, ages 62 and up.

It is meant for applicants who are renters in the City of Miami, are 50% area median income and below, and spend more than 30% of their income towards rental housing costs.

City of Miami officials say if an applicant is approved, the assistance amount is issued directly to the applicant's landlord monthly, for 12 months. 

Officials remind those who are current Section 8 clients or reside in Public Housing or in a Sec. 202 project are not eligible for this program.

Click here to get more information. 

First published on December 5, 2023 / 6:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.