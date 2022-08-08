City of Miami officials want more county help to tackle homeless issue

MIAMI - The plan to put tiny homes for the homeless on Virginia Key may soon be on hold.

On Monday afternoon, Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference saying they want more assistance from the county to tackle the homeless issue.

Right now, the only location approved to put tiny homes for the homeless is Virginia Key but Mayor Suarez says they want to look for other options both inside and outside of city limits and figure out a better strategy with the county.

"We feel it's an unfair burden for the city to have to take care of all of the homeless without any help or without more help from Miami-Dade County," says Suarez.

According to the Homeless Trust, more than half of the people experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade County live in the city of Miami.

"Often times people who are arrested throughout Miami-Dade County are released within the city of Miami. That's something that we think is exasperating the homeless problem," he says.

Mayor Suarez and Commissioner Carollo are calling on the county to match the funding the city puts towards solving homelessness and to make more beds available.

"When the city attempted in a humane way to take these people off the streets, so they don't have to be in the elements, we've called the homeless shelter and there are no beds left. So, we're stuck with having to have people in the streets," says Carollo.

Carollo says they want to work with the county to solve these issues quickly. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava releasing this statement, reading in part, "It's essential that we do all we can to solve homelessness with care and compassion. We are committed to working alongside our partners."

"The one site that's been approved is Virginia Key. But the commission also asked the manager to bring additional sites that they could look at in other parts both inside and outside the city," says Carollo.

Right now, there are less than 1,000 people experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade county. Suarez says organizations like Camulus House are working to expand their beds and the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery will likely open it's doors in December.

"Which can house up to 200 mental and substance abuse beds in our system," he adds.

The plan to delay building tiny homes on Virginia Key will be presented to commissioners and ultimately, they'll have the final say.