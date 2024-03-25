Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Margate names interim police chief

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI -   The City of Margate has named an interim police chief.

On Monday, the city commission named Margate Police Major Michael Palma interim chief.

Palma steps in for Joseph Galaska, who announced his retirement last week following a controversy over inappropriate text messages. 

Palma will be acting chief, while a search is underway to find a permanent head of the department. 

Palma has been with the Margate Police Department since 1995 and has been a police major since 2022. 

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio-Maldonado-002.jpg

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

First published on March 25, 2024 / 3:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.