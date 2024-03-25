City of Margate names interim police chief

MIAMI - The City of Margate has named an interim police chief.

On Monday, the city commission named Margate Police Major Michael Palma interim chief.

Palma steps in for Joseph Galaska, who announced his retirement last week following a controversy over inappropriate text messages.

Palma will be acting chief, while a search is underway to find a permanent head of the department.

Palma has been with the Margate Police Department since 1995 and has been a police major since 2022.