Christian Oliver's wife speaks out after plane crash killed actor and their 2 daughters

The wife of actor Christian Oliver has issued a statement after Oliver and the couple's two young daughters died in a small plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday.

Oliver, 51, and his two daughters Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were flying from Petit Nevis to St. Lucia, a 65-mile flight, aboard a small plane flown by pilot and owner Robert Sachs, according to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Just a mile off the coast of Petit Nevis, the plane crashed into the ocean, and all four were killed, the police force said. Just days before the crash, Oliver had posted on Instagram that he was ringing in the New Year "somewhere in paradise" with his family.

A statement attributed to Jessica Klepser, Oliver's wife, and other family members said they were "deeply saddened." Oliver's birth name is Christian Klesper, but he performs using the last name Oliver. The statement was released by Klepser's workplace, WundaBar, a Pilates studio chain where she was a regional manager.

Klepser described Madita as a "vibrant 7th-grade student ... known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing and performances." Her younger sister, Annik, was a "4th-grade student ... recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor" who was "always the first to offer a kind word or comforting hug" and loved basketball, swimming and art.

"The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities," the statement read.

Annik and Madita are survived by their mother, grandmother, and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins in Germany, where Oliver is from, the statement said. Oliver is survived by his wife, his parents and his sister in Germany.

"His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him," the statement read.

A GoFundMe for the family, set up to cover the costs of transporting remains, funeral and memorial services, legal expenses and other support, has already surpassed its $100,000 goal.