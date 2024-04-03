Elementary school students get left behind at Youth Fair

MIAMI - Outrage after elementary school students get left at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair on a school field trip.

Six-year-old Jahkeam Moore is just one of several students who were left behind.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools reacted to the news giving this statement, "Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply concerned to learn that several students from Charles R. Drew K-8 Center returned to their school from a field trip with a parent instead of their assigned bus. We are looking into the matter and will take appropriate action."

Moore's godmother spoke to CBS News Miami and shared her outrage, "We have kids that's getting snatched left and right walking home from school. So, if this is happening at a supervised field trip. I can only imagine what's happening at fire drills. Are the teachers doing headcounts at fire drills," she said.

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair gave CBS News Miami this statement regarding Wednesday's incident, "The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition conducts an extensive sweep at the end of every field trip and at the end of every night, to ensure that no child or guest is left behind on the premises. No students were reported missing to either the fair or MDPD during or following today's field trip."

We reached out to Miami Dade Police and they say when a child is missing, they get a description of the child and immediately start looking for them. They say in order to help protect your child, teach them to go up to a law enforcement officer or a person of authority when they're lost to get help. They add that parents can also keep an air tag or bracelet with identifying information on their child.

"I know when I'm dealing with kids I grab my field trip forms, I count them, match them with faces and I do a headcount. When I sit them on the bus I do another headcount. So, you can't tell me that these trained professionals and teachers followed the correct protocol," said Moore's godmother.

Moore's godmother says their family are looking for accountability from the school.