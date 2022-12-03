Children get in the holiday spirit at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI - Children at the Jackson Memorial Lynn Rehabilitation Center got in the holiday spirit Friday for their annual holiday party.

Parents call the work they do there a miracle.

Children were treated to fake snow, toys, and holiday cheer filled the room at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

They started off the day with some books and songs performed by local libraries and it is safe to say that the kids loved it.

Parents of patients call the Lynn Rehabilitation Center a blessing, and it is moments like this that make some of the tough days a little easier.

"Sometimes, I look at him and I cry. I look at his baby photos before the incident, and I cry. But what doesn't kill you can only make you stronger," said Kella Simon.

JJ was stuck in a house fire and was admitted into the burn unit here at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

His mother, Kella, drove all the way from West Palm Beach to get him the care he needs, telling us JJ continues to heal each and every day.

"I continue to come here because I don't want to switch him. The help that they are giving him I love it. They are doing a great job," said Simon.

Other families joined in on the celebration.

Mother Mariana Mendez is bringing her 4-year-old son Matteo to rehab for speech therapy.

Mendez said Matteo hasn't gone to preschool yet, so it is a great event to get him out of the house.

"So it's a chance for him to interact with other kids. It's a good social interaction and of course, he is super excited to see Santa and everything else," said Mendez.

And physical therapist Chelsea Rodriguez helped plan the party.

'It's the excitement and happiness of their patients that makes it all worth it," said Rodriguez.

"I think for them it's really exciting they see us in a different light sometimes. We try to make therapy as fun for the patients as possible. And this for them is that experience to say hey and bond with us in a different type of way," she added.

Over 100 families were invited to the party, which was for both in-patient and out-patient kids.

Each got a gift to take home as well.