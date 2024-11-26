FHP: 14-year-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in SW Miami-Dade

FHP investigates death of 14-year-old boy, struck and killed by vehicle

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a 14-year-old boy in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening.

It happened near the intersection of SW 234 Street and 112th Avenue.

Authorities said a black Audi was traveling north on SW 112th Avenue when the teenager attempted to cross the street and was struck.

FHP Lieutenant Alex Camacho said the driver of the Audi remained at the scene.

CBS News Miami has learned the boy had been walking in the median with his 8-year-old brother when he was hit and subsequently died at the scene from his injuries.

Several law enforcement units responded as investigators worked to gather evidence.

The child's body was covered with a yellow tarp as detectives interviewed witnesses.

The victim's family was present at the scene but declined to speak with the media.

Southwest 112th Avenue remained closed during the investigation.

It is not clear if the driver of the Audi will be facing charges.

FHP reminds drivers, "If you are involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help."

Leaving the scene of an accident involving deaths is a first-degree felony. The offender faces a revoked license for at least three years, a mandatory minimum of 4 years in prison, up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.