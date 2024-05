MIAMI – A child is shot in Lauderhill on Memorial Day.

This happened off State Road 7 at the Lauderhill Mall. Now, crime scene tape is blocking the front of the entry of a grocery store where the shooting unfolded.

Afterwards, the child was sent by ambulance to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with an injury to his foot, according to a witness, a nurse who helped stop the bleed.