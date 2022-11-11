Watch CBS News
Child critically injured after being shot by another child in NE Miami-Dade, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Child shot in NE Miami-Dade
Child shot in NE Miami-Dade 01:16

MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot Thursday evening by another child at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment, authorities said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. 

Investigators said in a written statement that the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at an apartment located in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road.

Shooting investigation scene
Chopper 4 was over the scene after a child was shot by another child at an apartment complex.

When paramedics arrived, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police said another child in the home pulled the trigger.

Investigators did not immediately elaborate on details about the incident or provide a motive.

It was not clear if anyone was in custody or if charges would be filed in connection with the incident.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 6:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

