Child critically injured after being shot by another child in NE Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot Thursday evening by another child at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment, authorities said.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said in a written statement that the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at an apartment located in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road.

Chopper 4 was over the scene after a child was shot by another child at an apartment complex.

When paramedics arrived, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Police said another child in the home pulled the trigger.

Investigators did not immediately elaborate on details about the incident or provide a motive.

It was not clear if anyone was in custody or if charges would be filed in connection with the incident.