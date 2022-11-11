Child critically injured after being shot by another child in NE Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI -- Police are investigating after a young child was shot Thursday evening by another child at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment, authorities said.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was airlifted for treatment to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators said in a written statement that the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at an apartment located in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road.
When paramedics arrived, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Police said another child in the home pulled the trigger.
Investigators did not immediately elaborate on details about the incident or provide a motive.
It was not clear if anyone was in custody or if charges would be filed in connection with the incident.
