Child injured in Opa-locka shooting

MIAMI - A 12-year-old boy was injured Monday afternoon after the car he was in was shot in Opa-locka.

The shooting happened about 10 blocks east of Opa-locka airport, near the area of SW 27th Street.

CBS News Miami's Larry Seward has learned the boy was cut in the neck by flying glass.

The boy was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital.

Miami-Dade police were conducting a search on the ground and a police chopper could be seen flying looking for a shooter.

MDPD was assisting Opa-locka police. They had set up a police perimeter in the area of Sharazad Boulevard and Ali Baba Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.