Child hospitalized with serious injuries, mother shot at "multiple times" while driving along West Sunrise Boulevard
PLANTATION — A child was hospitalized with serious injuries and their mother was shot at multiple times while driving along West Sunrise Boulevard in Broward County on Saturday night.
According to Plantation Police, a shooting occurred near the 6900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, where a 20-year-old woman was shot at multiple times while driving while her 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.
The child was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police told CBS News Miami that the mom was not injured during the shooting.
The case is currently under investigation as detectives pursue possible leads.
