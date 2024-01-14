Watch CBS News
Local News

Child hospitalized with serious injuries, mother shot at "multiple times" while driving along West Sunrise Boulevard

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

PLANTATION — A child was hospitalized with serious injuries and their mother was shot at multiple times while driving along West Sunrise Boulevard in Broward County on Saturday night.

According to Plantation Police, a shooting occurred near the 6900 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, where a 20-year-old woman was shot at multiple times while driving while her 5-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.

The child was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police told CBS News Miami that the mom was not injured during the shooting.

The case is currently under investigation as detectives pursue possible leads.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 1:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.