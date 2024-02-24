Child hospitalized after Opa-Locka hit-and-run involving Miami-Dade bus and SUV

OPA-LOCKA — A young child was hospitalized after a hit-and-run involving two vehicles, including a Miami-Dade Transit bus, on Friday night.

Around 7:58 p.m., Opa-Locka Police responded to a traffic incident at the intersection of Sesame Street and Northwest 27th Avenue regarding a call about a nine-year-old child who was injured.

According to OLPD, preliminary investigations revealed that the child was first struck by a MDT bus before getting struck again by a second vehicle, which was possibly a "blue, newer model Hyundai SUV," which then fled the scene southbound on Northwest 27th Avenue.

In response to the incident, emergency personnel promptly arrived at the scene and airlifted the child to Ryder Trauma Center for urgent medical care.

OLPD is actively investigating the incident and seeking any information regarding the second vehicle, urging anyone to reach out to help them.

"The safety and well-being of our community members, particularly our children, are of paramount importance to us," the agency stated in a press release issued Saturday.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers305.com, or call them at (305) 471-8477 (TIPS).