Child hospitalized after house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW — A child was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday morning.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a home in flames near the 1700 block of Northwest 59th Street.
At this time, only one child was transported to a local burn unit for treatment.
The child's condition is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
