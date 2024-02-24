Watch CBS News
Child hospitalized after house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

GLADEVIEW — A child was rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade on Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a home in flames near the 1700 block of Northwest 59th Street.

At this time, only one child was transported to a local burn unit for treatment.

The child's condition is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 10:39 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

