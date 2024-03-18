Watch CBS News
Cooper City High School student hit by a car near campus

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Child hit by a car near Cooper City High School
Child hit by a car near Cooper City High School 00:51

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said just after 8 a.m., they received word that a juvenile had been hit by a vehicle in the area of 9401 Stirling Road. This is very close to Cooper City High School.

The Broward school district confirmed it was a Cooper City High student who was hit. 

Chopper4 over the scene spotted school folders on the road and a trail of blood. There was a scooter nearby.  A red Tesla was parked a short distance away with damage to its windshield.   

The teen was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as a trauma alert. The student is reportedly in extremely critical condition. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.  

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 8:57 AM EDT

