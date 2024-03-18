Cooper City High School student hit by a car near campus

Child hit by a car near Cooper City High School

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said just after 8 a.m., they received word that a juvenile had been hit by a vehicle in the area of 9401 Stirling Road. This is very close to Cooper City High School.

The Broward school district confirmed it was a Cooper City High student who was hit.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted school folders on the road and a trail of blood. There was a scooter nearby. A red Tesla was parked a short distance away with damage to its windshield.

The teen was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood as a trauma alert. The student is reportedly in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.