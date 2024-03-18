Cooper City High School student, Anthony Malec, dies after being hit by a car near campus

Cooper City High student hit by car on way to school has died

Cooper City High student hit by car on way to school has died

Cooper City High student hit by car on way to school has died

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Cooper City High School student has died after being hit by a car while riding his scooter to campus.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said just after 8 a.m. on Monday, they received word that the 16-year-old had been hit by a vehicle in the area of 9401 Stirling Road, very close to Cooper City High School.

Anthony Malec, 16, who was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in extremely critical condition, later died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing with you the student passed away today. I want to offer my deepest condolences to the student's family and loved ones, classmates, teachers and staff, and our entire community as we mourn this great loss. I ask our school community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow," said Cooper City High School Principal Vera Perkovic in an email to parents.

A woman, who was two cars behind when the accident happened, said everyone ran from their cars to do whatever they could.

"He wasn't moving, everyone was in shock, and one lady was screaming really loudly. I got on the phone with 911 and told her he was not moving. He was on his moped, it looks like the car hit him," said Vanessa Ruiz.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it appears Malex was crossing Stirling Road diagonally, going toward the school, when he crossed into the path of a Tesla. He was not at a crosswalk.

Students at Cooper City High said he's a funny guy with a good sense of humor.

"It was sad not seeing your fellow classmate sitting next to you in class, he sat right next to me," one student said.

BSO said speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this case.