Child, adult hurt in Aventura accident

MIAMI - A child and adult were taken to the hospital after they were struck by a truck in Aventura.

The accident happened at NE 183rd Street and 27t Avenue in front of the Commodore building.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a stroller in a grassy area beside the road which was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

The adult was taken to Aventura Hospital, the child was taken to Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police.