Chi-town Cats heads to Allstar Championship in Orlando, Florida Chi-town Cats heads to Allstar Championship in Orlando, Florida 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shout out this morning to these lovely ladies' part of the Chi-town Cats!

They're heading to Orlando, Florida for the Allstar World Championship.

The competition begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

We want to add our "cheers" and wish them the best in Florida.