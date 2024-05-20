Check out the new Florida Lottery scratch-off games that debut this week

TALLAHASSEE - Florida Lottery scratch-off game players have a whole new way to try their luck.

Four ways actually.

The Floria Lottery is debuting four new games this week that range in price from one dollar to five dollars and have more than $157 million in cash prizes.

At just a buck per ticket, bring summer to life with the $100 LOADED scratch-off game. It has a total of $8.5 million in cash prizes. Players can win up to $5,000 instantly. The game's overall odds are about 1 in 5.

The new $2 scratch-off game, EASY MONEY, has more than $20.5 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes worth $50,000. With more than 3.3 million winning tickets and overall odds of 1-in-4.41, players can win up to 10 times on a single ticket.

For just $3, get ready to shout UNO™. Licensed by Scientific Games, this classic scratch-off game has more than $48.9 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $150,000. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 4, players can win on all eight lines.

With more than 5.7 million winning tickets, the $5 MILLIONAIRE MAKER scratch-off game has over $79.3 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million. With overall odds of 1-in-3.87, players can win up to 14 times on each ticket.

Scratch-off games are an important part of the Florida Lottery, they made up approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in 2022-2023. Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.