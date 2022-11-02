Charlie Crist rallies support at "Choose Freedom" tour stop in Wilton Manors

FORT LAUDERDALE - With less than a week to go until election day, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is crisscrossing the state to rally support and votes.

On Wednesday morning, Crist brought his "Choose Freedom Bus Tour" to the LGBT Victory Center Wilton Manors where he was joined by Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Linda Thompson Gonzalez, a candidate for State House District 93.

Crist was met by dozen of voters out on the street waving signs of support.

He said despite trailing in some polls, he's confident about what will happen on election day. He said people need to get out now and vote for him because Ron DeSantis has ambitions beyond the office. He referenced the first and only debate where DeSantis refused to say when asked by Crist if he would serve the full four-year term if re-elected.

"He won't square with the people of Florida on whether or not he would serve a full four-year term. He was like a deer in the headlights. It was the most pregnant pause for ten seconds that I'd ever heard in my life. This is the top?" said Crist.

The two had not agreed to ask each other's questions during the debate.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden campaigned for Crist and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings who is challenging incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio.

"Governor DeSantis only cares about the White House, he doesn't give a damn about your house," Crist told the audience.

Biden suggested DeSantis was just another version of former President Trump and criticized him for "demonizing the LGBTQ population."

"This to me is one of the most important races in the country," Biden said. "Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate."