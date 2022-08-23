Charlie Crist holds primary rally in St. Petersburg, while Nikki Fried visits Miami's Versailles Cafe

ST. PETERSBURG – The long campaign to win the Democratic nomination to become Florida's next governor is nearly over.

On the final day of campaigning, both Democratic gubernatorial candidates spent a lot of time talking about the man they hope to defeat in November, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Charlie Crist was in his hometown of St. Petersburg holding a get-out-the-vote rally.

"This guy is anti-freedom, anti-democratic, and Florida deserves a change, that's why we are running," said Crist.

Campaigning in South Florida where she grew up, Nikki Fried said, "We have created two Floridas. One for the top one percenters and one for everybody else. And when I am governor, I am going to make sure we are taking care of all 22 million people."

Crist, a Democratic congressman was governor from 2007 to 2011, when he was a Republican.

While he's had some big wins in his long political career there have been major losses – failed bids for governor against Rick Scott and the US Senate, losing to Marco Rubio.

Still, Crist believes his inclusive views will lead him over the finish line.

"Women are engaged, men are engaged On the issue of a woman's right to choose," said Crist.

Fried has been agriculture commissioner for four years – the only statewide elected democrat in the last race.

She believes the time us right for Florida to elect its first female governor.

"We know democracy is on the ballot. for three and a half year I'm the only one who has stood up to Ron Desantis. I believe we are gonna win," she says.