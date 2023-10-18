Chance Robinson, wide receive at Saint Thomas Aquinas HS: A Nat Moore Trophy nominee

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Chance Robinson, a student at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, is one of the top players in Florida and demonstrates it by also being a leader on his team.

The wide receiver is a powerhouse when it comes to South Florida football.

Chance Robinson, a student at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School is a Nat Moore Trophy nominee. CBS News Miami

"I started playing football when I was 5 years old," he said. "Ever since then, I fell in love with the game of football and ever since I played it my whole life and I wouldn't change it for anything in the world."

Chance is one of four boys in his immediate family and all played football. He will be the first in his family playing at the next level since he has now committed to Miami.

"I'm really quiet on game day," he said. "I don't make a lot of noise. I'm a chill dude and our offense does a lot of thinking so I really just be quite and do my thing to be honest."

The student athlete had a breakout junior year, totaling 540 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 29 catches, all accomplishments that have set the tone for this year.

"People I model my game after and really just like their personality and as a person a player is probably Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja'Marr Chase as well and little bit of A.J. Brown as well," he said. "I like all those dudes games I like the people they are and the stuff they put out on the field and the teammates and how they bond with them."

Despite his skills on the field, Robinson's goals include garnering a state title this year along with being a good teammate.

"Just be a role model for the underclass man, that's really just the mark I want to leave," Chance said. "I don't want to leave any certain yards or anything I want to be someone they'll miss when I'm gone and just look at me like he was a guy that we could look up to and be a leader."