Chance Perdomo, "Gen V" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" actor, dies in motorcycle accident at 27

Chance Perdomo, an actor who starred in the television shows "Gen V" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," died Saturday in a motorcycle accident, his publicist confirmed to CBS News. Perdomo was 27.

"On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo's untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident," his publicist said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

Chance Perdomo at the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" in London on June 22, 2023. / Getty Images

Perdomo was known for playing Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and Andre Anderson in "The Boys" spinoff series "Gen V."

Perdomo's publicist said "no other individuals were involved" in the accident.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," the publicist's statement said. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a statement they were devastated by the sudden passing of Perdomo. In a separate statement, the producers of "Gen V" said he "was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense," the statement says. "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague."