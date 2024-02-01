Central Florida mom banned from dropping off kids at school because of OnlyFans decal

A mom in Central Florida has been banned from dropping her children off at a private Christian school because of an ad for her OnlyFans account on her vehicle. WFTV/CNN

TAVERES — A mom in Central Florida has been banned from dropping her children off at a private Christian school because of an ad for her OnlyFans account on her vehicle.

Michelle Cline of Taveres — a city about an hour northwest of Orlando — has told local media outlets that her kids' school is making her park in a parking lot across the street, forcing her children to cross a busy road, go down a sidewalk and through the school's parking lot — just to get to class.

That is unless she removes the decal for the adult content website of her car.

"It's not just a tiny, tiny emblem on the back of a car — it is taking up the entire windshield," said parent Lexy Thomas. "Back windshield of two vehicles."

Thomas is a parent at Liberty Christian Preparatory School who wants Cline's ad on her car to stay off campus. She is one of several moms and dads who have been sharing messages and complaints on social media, which has been taking the front pew at the private Christian school.

"It's definitely linked to, you know, explicit content," Cline said. "Adult content, for sure."

Cline, who goes by the moniker "Piper Fawn" online, said her OnlyFans is her business and way of life.

"My husband and I had this little wild, behind-closed-doors lifestyle that we've now decided to share," she said.

But not all Liberty Christian parents want what Cline is sharing at school. Some mothers are complaining to her and the school, telling Cline not to use the main entrance and instead drop her kids off across the street.

"I was forced to have to take it off or not come on campus," Cline said.

But other parents say there's a simple solution if she wants to use the main drop-off again: take off the decal.

"And that one seemed like an easy thing to say, for sure," she said. "But for me, it supports my family — this provides a very comfortable way of life for us."

"And it's legal, you know," Cline added. "I pay taxes just like everyone else but I'm not breaking the law — I just offended some people."

"That's a distraction to my children," Thomas argued. "And no matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there. And if that's kind of the first thing they're seeing when they're going to a place that should be educating them..."

Cline said she wants the school, at the very least, to provide someone to help her kids get across the streets safely.