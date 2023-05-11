Watch CBS News
Local News

Central Florida crew found five-foot alligator hiding inside stormwater pipe

/ CBS Miami

Caught on Camera: FL City Crew's Robot Finds Gator in Stormwater Pipe
Caught on Camera: FL City Crew's Robot Finds Gator in Stormwater Pipe 01:51

CENTRAL FLORIDA -- A crew in Oviedo, Florida, found a five-foot alligator hiding inside a stormwater pipe when they sent a robot down there on Friday, May 5.

Footage from the Oviedo City Government was captured by a wheeled robotic camera the stormwater crew used to investigate the pipe.

 As the camera travels down the pipe, two glowing eyes are seen from far away.

 The crew first thought they belonged to a toad, the Oviedo City Government said, before the animal turned to reveal its true size.

"You've heard of Snakes on a Plane? How about Gator in a Pipe?" the YouTube caption said.

Credit: Newspath Now 

First published on May 11, 2023 / 12:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.