Central Florida crew found five-foot alligator hiding inside stormwater pipe

CENTRAL FLORIDA -- A crew in Oviedo, Florida, found a five-foot alligator hiding inside a stormwater pipe when they sent a robot down there on Friday, May 5.

Footage from the Oviedo City Government was captured by a wheeled robotic camera the stormwater crew used to investigate the pipe.

As the camera travels down the pipe, two glowing eyes are seen from far away.

The crew first thought they belonged to a toad, the Oviedo City Government said, before the animal turned to reveal its true size.

"You've heard of Snakes on a Plane? How about Gator in a Pipe?" the YouTube caption said.

Credit: Newspath Now