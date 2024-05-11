Celebration of Life service Saturday for former state governor, U.S. Senator Bob Graham

Celebration of Life for former Florida governor, U.S. Senator Bob Graham

MIAMI - A public service will be held in Miami Lakes on Saturday to honor the late Florida governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham, who died on April 16 at the age of 87.

After representing Miami-Dade County in the state Senate, Graham was elected governor in 1978. After two terms, he went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate.

As a legislator, Graham devoted his life to the betterment of the world around him and many agree he left behind a lasting legacy.

Graham lay in state on April 26 in Florida's Old Capitol, as hundreds of mourners paid their respects. A private graveside service was held in Tallahassee.

The "Celebration of Life" service will begin at 1 p.m. at Miami Lakes United Church of Christ. After the ceremony, the family will host a public reception at the Miami Lakes Hotel.

The family asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida.