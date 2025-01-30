Celebration of Greek culture, food & tradition returns to South Florida

MIAMI - The season for Greek Orthodox church festivals kicks off Friday and the original Greek fest in Florida is happening at Saint Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church in Kendall.

It's Greek Fest time! That means an abundance of garlic, bags of lemons, spirits imported straight from Greece and, of course, endless sweets, though they won't last long.

"Last year, we sold out of everything," said Helen Miller, a church member.

Preparations for this weekend's festival have been in the works for an entire year, run entirely by volunteers.

"Ever since the last one ended - even during it - we were taking notes on how to improve and enhance the guest experience. The 10, 20, or 30 of us here today take the entire week off work before the festival. We're really just a big family and when you walk in, expect to be treated like one of us the entire time you're here," said Jason Ceavers, chairman of the Miami Greek Festival.

The final day of prep is no small task. A massive lamb marinates overnight, while a pig and over 500 lamb shanks were braised the night before—for nearly four hours.

"These recipes are passed down from generation to generation. When people pass on, their recipes continue. We honor them and the work they've done before us," Jason said.

This marks the festival's 43rd year and this one is particularly special.

Food is a cornerstone of Greek culture, but it's the history behind these recipes that makes them so meaningful.

"All the pastries are her recipes," Jason said, referring to Elpitha, a beloved church member who passed away shortly after last year's festival.

Elpitha, known as a yaya (Greek for grandmother) to all, was the head baker who always wore a traditional apron. This year, Helen will wear it in her honor.

"She was an amazing lady. She taught us everything we know - an incredible leader, baker and teacher. She's guiding us, telling us what to do and what we're doing wrong," Helen said.

This will be the first festival without her and she'll be in everyone's hearts throughout the weekend.

As the church's biggest fundraiser, all proceeds from the event go toward Saint Andrew's community programs.

"This festival represents our community. We're here, we love what we do and while we want to raise money, more than anything, we want everyone to know that we're here for each other," Jason said.

A weekend filled with love, food, live music, rides and dancing kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m.