Celebrate Mexican culture on Cinco de Mayo

Taste Of The Town: Oh! Mexico on Miami Beach

Taste Of The Town: Oh! Mexico on Miami Beach

Taste Of The Town: Oh! Mexico on Miami Beach

Maybe you'll hit up a Cinco de Mayo-themed happy hour or whip up some margaritas with some friends, but this is one of the most misunderstood celebrations.

Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. The day commemorates the Mexican army's victory over the French in the battle of Puebla.

The triumph over the better equipped and more numerous French troops was an enormous emotional boost for the Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza.

Historical reenactments and parades are held annually in the central Mexico city of Puebla to commemorate the inspirational victory over the Europeans, with participants dressed in historical French and Mexican army uniforms.

It was an unexpected victory, and that's why it's so celebrated.

So, is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in Mexico? Other than in the town of Puebla - no.

Cinco de Mayo is a big holiday in the U.S., the date is largely seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture stretching back to the 1800s in California. Typical festivities include parades, street food, block parties, mariachi competitions, and folkloric ballet with whirling dancers wearing shiny ribbons and braids and bright, ruffled dresses.

For Americans with or without Mexican ancestry, the day has become an excuse to toss back tequila shots with salt and lime and gorge on tortilla chips smothered with melted orange cheddar that's unfamiliar to most people in Mexico.

That's brought some criticism of the holiday, especially as beer manufacturers and other marketers have capitalized on its festive nature and some revelers embrace offensive stereotypes, such as fake, droopy mustaches and gigantic straw sombreros.

Mexicans celebrate their country's independence from Spain on the anniversary of the call to arms against the European country issued Sept. 16, 1810, by the Rev. Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, a priest in Dolores, Mexico.

Mexico's president reenacts el Grito de Independencia, or the Cry of Independence, most years on Sept. 15 at about 11 p.m. from the balcony of the country's National Palace, ringing the bell Hidalgo rang.

The commemoration typically ends with three cries of "¡Viva México!" above a colorful swirl of tens of thousands of people crowded into the Zócalo, or main plaza, in central Mexico City.