Celebrate African art with The Art of Transformation in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA - Vivid colors, rich history, and creative expression are on full display right now in Opa-locka, as it's all part of the Art of Transformation in Opa-locka, featuring 40 artists and hundreds of pieces of art showcasing the African diaspora.

Opa-locka Community Development Corporation CEO & President Dr. Willie Logan spoke with CBS4 about the significance of African art to Miami and the world.

"We really do believe that the African and African diaspora art has always been at the forefront. You can go back as early as the early 15, 16, and 17 century and you see how European artists and other artists have derived a lot of their work and material from the work of Africans. So we think these stories should be told," said Dr. Logan.

History has taught us that art is a great unifier.

Throughout Miami, we have seen how it can lead to community development and act as a catalyst for change.

"How art has really rejuvenated and revitalized several neighborhoods starting with South Beach, with historical preservation and the promotion of art deco architecture, we have seen that in Wynwood, we have seen elements of that in the Grove, Little Haiti, and we have the same foundation that these other communities have in Opa-locka," said Dr. Logan.

One artist we spoke with told us for him, art is life.

"I need people to come see the work. Even though I live in the United States, but I always connect with my country because my spirit is part of Haiti," said Turgo Bastien, an artist featured at the event.

The mayor of Opa-locka told CBS4 that he is thrilled that a huge art event is being featured in this city.

The Art of Transformation project is a major headline in the Opa-Locka story.

There has never been an event of this magnitude celebrating Black art during Miami Art Week anywhere in South Florida.

"You would not normally see this in Opa-locka. The fact that it is coming here it makes my heart leap with excitement," said Mayor John Taylor.

Visitors will be greeted with art exhibits and art collections straight from Africa and Haiti in the heart of Opa-locka. the grand finale will be a big block part on Sunday.

It will be free fun for the whole family with live performances, street dancing, food trucks and so much more.