Cedrick Bailey: CBS Nat Moore Trophy nominee, QB at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School has become the king of high school football in the state of Florida, and is led this year by quarterback Cedrick Bailey.

The nominee for the Nat Moore Trophy is surrounded by some of the nation's top talent.

"I'm a fun person. Know," he said. "I like my smile. I smile a lot."

Standing at 6-feet-6, the Chaminade-Madonna dynamic quarterback has come alive during his senior year. He can get the ball away quickly under pressure and credits his aggressive and competitive nature for it.

"I like to be physical with everybody," he said. "But later on in life that changed because I played quarterback but everybody now thinks I'm soft, but I'm not really."

Cedrick said he is a quarterback on the field but in his heart he still feels the pull of being on the defense.

"Yeah, I'm really a tough guy," he said. "I started with defense. I was D-end actually. I used to love hitting the quarterback. Now they try to hit me."

Cedrick has taken down a pair of nationally ranked defenses for 300-plus yards.

"Just spin out all the time because they like to be aggressive," he said. "They want that sack (and) they want to be happy because I used to be like that. I used to get that sack. I used to be happy I used to enjoy myself so they weren't that sack really bad."

Outside of football, Cedrick says he's really just always smiling.

"Everyone's got a life outside of their sport but sports sometimes becomes like who you are as a person," he said. "How are you outside of football?

"I'm kind of a ladies man," Cedrick said. "I like girls."

Surrounded by an extremely talented team at Chaminade-Madonna, Cedrick Bailey is hopeful to be nominated for the CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy like many of his classmates before him.

"That because I'm following (in) those guys footsteps," he said. ". Kenyatta and Edwin was nominated last year that's a great I want to keep this going with the Chaminade players getting nominated and stuff so I will hope to be one of those.

