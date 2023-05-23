CDC warns of possible resurgence of mpox this summer

Americans warned of possible resurgence of mpox this summer

MIAMI - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans about a possible resurgence this summer of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

It comes as a cluster of new cases has been discovered, even among vaccinated people. More than 30- thousand people in the US have contracted the disease since last summer's outbreak. The overwhelming majority are men who have sex with men.

"We don't really know if people are developing breakthrough cases because immunity is waning," said Dr. Karen Krueger.

She said some of the patients had received both doses of the Jynneos mpox vaccine.

"At least we haven't seen any of those cases that are on the real very severe end of the spectrum where hospitalization is required," said Krueger.

With Pride celebrations starting next month, the CDC is calling on men who have sex with men, and other people at high risk, to get vaccinated. The agency estimates that only around a quarter of them have been fully vaccinated.

Three studies released last week found that the two dose vaccine is 66 to 88 percent effective at preventing a mpox infection, with one dose that figure drops to 36 to 75 percent.

Mpox is spread primarily by skin-to-skin contact. Common symptoms are rashes, scabs, and flu-like symptoms. It's rarely fatal.

Michael Kelley, co-owner of Equal Pride magazine, was diagnosed with mpox last summer.

"So loneliness was actually a symptom. Mental health isolation is a huge symptom," he said.

Kelley said his symptoms could have been a lot worse if he hadn't received his first vaccine dose eight days earlier.

"I'm concerned about people who don't take this seriously and don't get vaccinated to protect themselves and as importantly, others," he said.

According to the World Health Organization, symptoms of mpox typically last two to four weeks but may last longer in someone with a weakened immune system.