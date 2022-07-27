CBS4's Steve Goldstein takes a look at the start of Dolphins training camp

MIAMI GARDENS - It's finally here. The Miami Dolphins are ready for training camp 2022 which starts Wednesday morning.

With new offensive coaches and numerous players on that side of the ball, the camp intrigue will be focused on the offense led by new coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Is Tua The Man?

It's year three and by far his best supporting cast. Time for Tua to make that jump up amongst NFL quarterbacks.

The New Line

With free agents Terron Armstead and Connor Williams the line already has improved. Now it's up to the players who have been around a few years to adjust to the new offense and take a step.

Speed To Burn

Enter "The Cheetah" Tyreek Hill, and three new running backs who can execute the new scheme. There's some promise of explosiveness there.

Young Stars

Defensively Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillps had excellent rookie seasons. In year two, they both have the opportunity to become some of the best players in their positions. Holland already is. Jaylen Waddle had a historic rookie season. He should be great again this year.

