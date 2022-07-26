CBS4's Steve Goldstein one on one with new Florida Panther Matthew Tkachuk

SUNRISE - It was a trade that shook the hockey world.

It was the type of true blockbuster deal that rarely happens. The Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames swapped two of the best offensive players in the NHL, with Florida parting ways with its longest-tenured player.

The Deal

Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a first round draft pick for Matthew Tkachuk and a fourth round pick.

What does Tkachuk bring?

As great as Huberdeau was last season offensively, Tkachuk was right there with him. He had fewer points but scored more goals. But it's his all-around game that makes him so attractive.

Matthew Tkachuk is a ball of energy, bringing grit and nastiness. Basically, he plays a playoff style of hockey every single shift. Talking with him on Monday on his first day in South Florida, he told me he can't wait to play for the Panthers and if his brother, who plays for Ottawa, even looks at Aleksander Barkov the wrong way, there's going to be trouble!

Tkachuk was energetic, confident, and engaging, cementing what's known about his infectious personality. He is simply a player that rarely comes along unless a team drafts him.

Why would the Panthers trade Huberdeau?

He's been a Panther for 10 years and has one year left on his contract. His next contract, a big and long one that will start when he is 30 years old.

The Panthers feel that Tkachuk being five years younger and a different type of player is a better fit.

Weegar will also be a free agent after this season. In order to get Tkachuk's eight-year contract to fit financially under the salary cap, the Panthers had to trade more than Huberdeau's $5.9 million. Weeger made the most sense. Both players said they were shocked to get the call late Friday night that they were traded away from the only franchise they'd played for.