CBS4's Steve Goldstein on the hot Dolphins' 4th win in a row

MIAMI - The Dolphins head into the bye week on a roll after beating Cleveland 39-17. They controlled the game throughout taking it to the Browns in all facets of the game. Tua Tagovailoa threw 3 touchdown passes for the third game in a row as the Dolphins ran their record to 7-3.

Tua Lucky 7

Tagovailoa is now 7-0 this season. He was once again surgical in carving up the Cleveland defense with another efficient, mistake-free performance. The combination of coach Mike McDaniel, new weapons and his improvement has added up to the most prolific Dolphins offense in decades.

Trade of the Year?

While the deal to get standout pass rusher Bradley Chubb from Denver received all of the publicity, the trade to get Jeff Wilson may be the most impactful. The Dolphins traded a 5th round draft pick to get Wilson, who was with McDaniel in San Francisco and whom McDaniel thinks highly of on and off the field. Wilson tore up the Browns for 117 yards, averaging 7 yards per run. tlTeaming with Raheem Mostert, it gives the Dolphins a 1-2 punch that defenses have to worry about.

Defense Down the Stretch

As the offense scored 30 points for the third consecutive game the defense allowed the Browns to move the ball and pile up yards. With injuries in the secondary it makes it more difficult for the defense to operate at a high level but the hope is the unit can tighten up in December and, in particular, January.

The Dolphins head into the bye week on a roll after beating Cleveland 39-17. They controlled the game throughout taking it to the Browns in all facets of the game. Tua Tagovailoa threw 3 touchdown passes for the third game in a row as the Dolphins ran their record to 7-3.

Tua Lucky 7

Tagovailoa is now 7-0 this season. He was once again surgical in carving up the Cleveland defense with another efficient, mistake-free performance. The combination of coach Mike McDaniel, new weapons and his improvement has added up to the most prolific Dolphins offense in decades.

Trade of the Year?

While the deal to get standout pass rusher Bradley Chubb from Denver received all of the publicity, the trade to get Jeff Wilson may be the most impactful. The Dolphins traded a 5th round draft pick to get Wilson, who was with McDaniel in San Francisco and whom McDaniel thinks highly of on and off the field. Wilson tore up the Browns for 117 yards, averaging 7 yards per run. tlTeaming with Raheem Mostert, it gives the Dolphins a 1-2 punch that defenses have to worry about.

Defense Down the Stretch

As the offense scored 30 points for the third consecutive game the defense allowed the Browns to move the ball and pile up yards. With injuries in the secondary it makes it more difficult for the defense to operate at a high level but the hope is the unit can tighten up in December and, in particular, January.