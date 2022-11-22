CBS4's Steve Goldstein on Panthers entering important stretch of games

SUNRISE - It's been a rough go for the Florida Panthers as they enter Thanksgiving week.

In three straight losses, they have allowed 14 goals and mostly played from behind. The effort and energy have been there but the results have not been. There is only one game until Saturday and that's a pre-Thanksgiving home battle against red hot Boston.

Shots Aplenty

In Sunday's loss at Columbus, the Panthers put 50 shots on goal and attempted a remarkable 96 shots. Combined with dominating zone time and controlling play, it was a stunning loss to a shorthanded team. Coach Paul Maurice said the team needs to get to the net more.

Nearly every game the Panthers come out firing and control play but are unable to jump out to comfortable leads. The Panthers' underlying numbers show the offensive pressure they are getting but it is a matter of translating it into goals.

Chucky Lighting it Up

Matthew Tkachuk is doing his part and then some. He scored on opening night and hasn't stopped. No Panther has ever had more points through the first 17 games of his career than Tkachuk, one point better than Pavel Bure two decades ago. He is one of the best in the league at deflecting pucks, the precise way he scored his goals in the last two games.

Power Up And Down

With the exception of the loss in Columbus, the Panthers' special teams have come to life. They have had the league's best power play the last two weeks and took a big jump up on the penalty kill. Sunday's rough special teams game was an exception as the Blue Jackets scored two power play goals and a shorthanded goal.

Saves Needed

So much of a hockey game comes down to key saves at key times in games. Of late, those saves have been hard to come by. In the last three games, the goalies have not made the saves needed and that puts the team in a tough position of playing catch up. The Panthers have led for a total of 3:29 over the last three games. That is a tough way to win in the NHL.

It's Still Early

With three-quarters of the season to go, there is no reason for the Panthers to have big concerns. They have shown the ability to control games and possession. But they have lost out on a decent number of points against teams that they should be beating on the road. The last thing any team wants in the ultra-competitive Eastern Conference is to be chasing in the standings in the second half of the season. From the goal out the team needs to produce as the stakes get higher heading into December and a tough road schedule.