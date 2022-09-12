CBS4's Steve Goldstein's 5 takeaways from the Dolphins week one win

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphin's Mike McDaniel got his first NFL head coaching win as his team controlled play throughout, beating New England 20-7.

Here are some takeaways from the week one win.

Kudos To The Coach

Bill Belichick has 321 NFL coaching wins. McDaniel had none. McDaniel made NFL history with the win, the biggest win disparity with the coach with fewer victories coming out on top.

4th Down

A key play in the game was McDaniel's decision to go for a fourth down pass just before halftime. Tua Tagovailoa threw a bullet to Jaylen Waddle who took it all the way, for a 17-0 Dolphins lead that proved to be insurmountable.

Tyreek The Dolphin

Tyreek Hill was a focal point of the offense but that's not breaking news. The Dolphins gave up five draft picks and are paying him 30 million dollars per season. He, like many players in week one, was utilized well.

D Dominant

This unit, which has shown in the past it can dominate, was in fine form on opening day. Numerous new players made big plays and the defense scored a touchdown. They also salted the game away when undrafted rookie Kader Kohou had the biggest hit of the game, forcing the third New England turnover in the 4th quarter.



Fans Fired Up

There was genuine optimism in the air in the parking lots and in the stadium. Fans truly believe this team can get over the hump and reach the playoffs. The opening win over a division rival was a great start.