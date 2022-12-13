On eve of CBS4's Nat Moore Trophy presentation, finalists have eyes on the prize

Who will win this year's Nat Moore Trophy?

MIAMI - It is the richest honor for a South Florida high school football player.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy is awarded to the player who stood a cut above the rest.

The trophy is named after the former Miami Dolphins legend, who played 13 illustrious seasons with the team as a wide receiver.

Moore, a Miami native, and University of Florida alumnus to add.

But the award is not only based on success on the field but off it as well.

The four finalists of the 2022 Nat Moore Trophy presentation rolled into Hard Rock Stadium Tuesday with eyes on the prize.

With competition fierce, the accomplishments of these four high-school football players made it more impressive and with each finalist, four different high schools were represented.

CBS4 caught up with the finalists to see how they were feeling on one of the biggest days of their young lives.

Rueben Bain, a defensive end out of Miami Central High School, recorded 19 sacks and 35 tackles.

"Today means a lot, to be here for the Nat Moore presentation. It's a great achievement," said Bain.

Brandon Innis, a wide receiver out of American Heritage High School, recorded 45 receptions for 822 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Edwin Joseph, a wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna High School, recorded 29 catches for 491 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"Today means a lot. After a great season, I feel like I deserve to be here. Just to go in there, day in and day out, hard work pays off," said Joseph.

Nathaniel Joseph, a wide receiver out of Miami Edison High School, recorded 47 receptions for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"It's a blessing to be here, and I want to thank God for the day," said Joseph.

When asked what advice the finalists would give other high school football players or those younger, they said to work hard and chase your dreams.

The winner of the 2022 Nat Moore Trophy will be announced Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.