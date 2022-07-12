CBS4: The official TV home of the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS - It's official, CBS4 is your TV home of the Miami Dolphins for the next five years.

The multi-year renewal of their media partnership will feature an expanded lineup of exclusive content including "The Coach Mike McDaniel Show," "Dolphins Weekly Live," 5th Quarter Post Game Show, and "The Fish Tank."

CBS4 will also be the exclusive home for special postgame shows and two weeks of nightly reports from Dolphins training camp.

Miami Dolphins legend and Hall of Famer Jason Taylor returns to the CBS4 broadcast booth as an analyst for Dolphins preseason broadcasts alongside Steve Goldstein, who will call play-by-play, and former linebacker/defensive end Kim Bokamper, who will continue to serve as the sideline reporter.

Miami Dolphins and CBS4 Exclusive Content

"Camp Dolphins"

CBS4 Sports takes fans inside the Dolphins' training camp with special reports for each day of camp starting July 27 through August 12.

"The Coach Mike McDaniel Show"

CBS4 Sports Anchor Kim Bokamper returns to host the show every week and will talk with Coach Mike McDaniel, as they will preview and break down the Dolphins games. The show, which premieres on September 11th, airs Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

"Dolphins Weekly Live"

The only live Dolphins TV pre-game show in South Florida hosted by CBS4 Sports Anchor Mike Cugno and Kim Bokamper along with John Congemi will feature live interviews and exclusive access. Catch it Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m.

"5th Quarter Post Game Show"

Hosted by CBS4's Jim Berry with analysis from Kim Bokamper, Mike Cugno, and John Congemi. The show will feature interviews with coaches and players along with highlights from the game. It airs after each game on CBS4 or MYTV 33

The Fish Tank

Fans can dive in with Miami Dolphins all-time great, OJ McDuffie, and co-host Seth Levit as the guys are joined by their friends from Dolphins Nation for conversation that ranges from thought-provoking to outrageously hilarious.

CBS4 is also the home of the "CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy", created to recognize the top high school football player in South Florida. The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy, which features a cast-bronze image of South Florida legend Nat Moore, will be presented to the winning player on December 14. The ceremony will be televised on CBS4 at 7:30 p.m. and hosted by Jim Berry from Hard Rock Stadium.