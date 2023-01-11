CBS4's Steve Goldstein: Tua ruled out, how the Dolphins can upset Buffalo

MIAMI GARDENS - For the third time this season, the Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills. For the first time they will not have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. He is out with a concussion.

The teams split the two regular season games, each winning at home on the game's final play. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has a confident team that knows it can compete with Buffalo and fresh in the memory is the game last month in western New York, where Miami had a late lead before the Bills pulled it out in overtime.

QB Situation

Tua Tagovailoa will not play and Teddy Bridgewater, who missed the playoff clincher, is still banged up. Rookie Skylar Thompson managed the game against the Jets well enough to earn his first NFL win. But a playoff road game in Buffalo is a much bigger challenge. Thompson will have to make some plays with his arm and legs to give the Dolphins a realistic chance to win. Another major factor is the availability of left tackle Terron Armstead. It is still unknown if he will be healthy enough to play.

Run, Run, Run

The best way to try and control Josh Allen and his high-powered offense is to keep them off the field. To do so, the Dolphins will need to repeat the ground game performance of the previous meeting against the Bills and last week's effective rushing attack versus the Jets. But a big factor in those games was the speed and power of Raheem Mostert, who may miss the game with a reported broken thumb. Jeff Wilson will need to carry the load along with Salvon Ahmed. Wilson was acquired in a midseason trade from San Francisco while Ahmed hasn't played much this season but had a big late game run against the Jets. It's a great opportunity for both players.

Be Special

The Dolphins enjoyed Buffalo's two kick returns for touchdowns last week against New England because they helped the Dolphins clinch their playoff spot. They are well aware they must improve from the regular season in covering returns. Along with kicker Jason Sanders being perfect, the special teams will need to, at minimum, be even in the matchup.

Get Allen On The Ground

The defense will have to dial it up against the Bills QB and when the chance is there make sure he doesn't get free. A hard hitting effort is needed and a couple of big plays at some points in the game will go a long way to keeping the Dolphins in the game. Jaelen Phillips had a terrific game in Buffalo last month. Combined with Bradley Chubb and Christian Wilkins, they can make Allen's afternoon uncomfortable.

Watch the game Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS4, your home of the Miami Dolphins.