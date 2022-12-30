CBS4's Steve Goldstein: It's Teddy Time

MIAMI - Miami native Teddy Bridgewater returned home this off-season to backup Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. After Tua suffered his second concussion this season, it is Bridgewater's team again, and he has a chance to lead his hometown team to the playoffs.

Tua Question

The Dolphins haven't said much about the latest concussion and that is understandable. Coach Mike McDaniel told the media it is a day-to-day situation. There is no other side to this story, everyone just hopes for the best for Tua, the person.

Teddy Script

Can Bridgewater come back home and lead the team he grew up watching to the playoffs? It's a heck of a script to write and he certainly has the opportunity to do so. His career accomplishments have teammates confident in his ability and he has two star wide receivers to throw to.

Stay On The Ground?

Mike McDaniel has proven to be a quality play caller and offensive schemer. Now, with the season on the line, will McDaniel dial up the running game and limit how much Bridgewater has to carry the team? It's crunch time with two games left in the regular season. McDaniel has the great opportunity to prove how elite he is as an offensive coach Sunday at New England against Bill Belichick.

Playoff Clinch

It's simple for this week. If the Dolphins win or tie and the Jets lose, the Dolphins are a playoff team. They will also make it by winning this week and next week against the Jets, regardless of what other teams do. They can still reach the postseason with a loss in New England and win against the Jets but they would need the Bills to beat the Patriots next week. From a confidence standpoint, the Dolphins need to win their way into the postseason.